UPDATE: Police take man into custody after SLC standoff, suspect identified

UPDATED THURSDAY 12:12 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the suspect arrested after an hours-long standoff on Wednesday evening.

Salt Lake City Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Adam Herold.

Herold has been arrested on six charges including assault against a police officer, threat or use of a dangerous weapon, domestic violence in the presence of a child, obstruction of justice, and more.

Police say Herold shot a firearm during a verbal argument with someone who resided in his home. The gunshot was discharged in the presence of two children.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect wielded his firearm against officers while verbally threatening to “shoot it out” with them, according to charging documents.

The suspect was uncooperative with authorities, causing an hours-long standoff with SWAT Team members. Police forcibly removed him after he barricaded himself inside the residence during the standoff.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a mental and physical evaluation.

Herold is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

UPDATED THURSDAY 12/30/21 4:47 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have safely taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT team took the 40-year-old man into custody around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for a physical and mental health investigation.

Police say his name will not be released unless and until he is booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 12/29/21 10:38 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are attempting to speak with a person who allegedly fired multiple shots in a Rose Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a call from a neighbor near Lafayette Drive and Lamarne Street who reported that a person in the neighborhood had fired several rounds outside of a home.

Officers approached the house to contact the individual. Police say they spent several hours attempting to speak with the person to resolve the situation peacefully. The suspect has come out multiple times to speak with officers.

After several unsuccessful attempts to speak with the suspect, police then brought in crisis negotiators and SWAT team members.

Police say it doesn’t appear that the person was firing at anyone specifically.

The suspect is alone in the residence.

Police are asking neighbors to shelter in place and say that there is no danger to the community.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Police attempting to contact barricaded person in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are attempting to contact a barricaded person in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

The person appears to be barricaded in a home near 1200 West Lafayette Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Multiple officers and a SWAT team are at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the incident or the person involved.

