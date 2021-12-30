ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Photos: Blues defeat Oilers 4-2

By Colter Peterson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues stayed on top of the Edmonton Oilers taking...

www.stltoday.com

Newsday

Streaking Rangers roll past Oilers, 4-1

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Blues restore order as NHL season goes haywire

The NHL is an utter mess these days. COVID-19 has depleted rosters across the league and forced postponements. Tighter Canadian pandemic protocols complicated matters, due to restrictions with border crossing and arena attendance. Western Conference teams with postseason expectations — notably the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers — have fallen...
NHL
State
Minnesota State
98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Despite Extreme Cold, Warm Feelings Abound After NHL Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild may have lost Saturday’s NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues, but the game was a big win for Target Field and nearby businesses. “There was an incredible amount of work that went into it from a ton of people, but the ambiance in the building last night and the experience of having that many people at Target Field was spectacular,” said Matt Hoy, the Twins’ senior vice president of operations. The outdoor rink stayed up Sunday, and season ticket holders and corporate partners had a chance to go skating. Once again, temperatures were in...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Suddenly, the Blues are healthy — and they look good

Something strange and wonderful is happening to the Blues’ roster. Unless, of course, you happen to be James Neal — who was placed on waivers Sunday. Or one of the three players sent back Sunday to the Springfield Thunderbirds: goalie Charlie Lindgren, forward Alexei Toropchenko and defenseman Calle Rosen.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

On the beat: Coldest game in NHL history? No sweat for Post-Dispatch photographer.

There is cold, and there is actual cold. The temperature during Saturday's Winter Classic on New Years Day qualified as actual cold. No matter how many layers you have on, the cold seeps in and works its way to your bones, in a way that only a scalding shower, sending needles of pain into your skin, can fix.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boys wrestling spotlight: Triad's Crouch wastes no time on or off the mat

The suggested time to microwave a potato is six minutes. It is also the allotted time for a high school wrestling match. Within those six minutes, takedowns, reversals and pins electrify a tournament crowd, but unlike a baked potato, the subsequent cooling-off period for wrestlers can last hours. Extended consolation...
COMBAT SPORTS

