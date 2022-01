Ed Lamb talks football all day at BYU. Then he goes home to his 11-year-old son who doesn’t talk at all. Edward was born with severe autism and is nonverbal. “He has said five or six words in his life,” said Ed, the assistant head football coach at BYU. “The words come and go. He may use one or two of them for a year and then they will leave him.”

