For some odd reason, VW never sold the first-generation Amarok in the US, but it appears as if we'll be getting the all-new Ranger-based model. If, however, you are obsessed with the idea of owning an Amarok, you can now buy one for $44,900 from Garage Kept Motors. It's a 2017 pre-facelift model that somehow made it into the USA from Mexico legally as an agricultural vehicle. This example has 30,000 miles on the clock and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The very same engine that triggered Dieselgate and many headaches at VW's headquarters in Germany.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO