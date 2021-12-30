ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gear’s guilty pleasures: the original Dodge Viper

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs subtle as being shot and just as safe, it takes a certain type of masochist to love the Viper. Like us, for instance. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Dodge Viper is, objectively, a...

topgear.com

10 of the best cars for £2,000: a Top Gear guide

A slice of Top Gear history, no doubt about it. If you’ve not seen the wonderful Sabine Schmitz wantonly throw Jaguar’s first mainstream diesel around the ‘Ring in a mite over nine minutes, you need to head straight down the appropriate web portal to find it. Suitably...
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CarBuzz.com

Forget About Seeing The New Ford Mustang Anytime Soon

The Ford Mustang remains an icon, despite the fact that its name has been muddied by the electric Mach-E. But purists have been worried that the next-generation 2023 S650 Mustang will be unconventional, and some have suggested that it could even be electric too. That seems highly unlikely, but it does appear that hybridization is on the cards, along with the potential for a radical new design that borrows more from the aforementioned EV than some would like. But let's not start a war over what the next Mustang will be like. After all, a new report suggests that we'll all be arguing for a long time before we learn the nitty-gritty of the new pony car.
Motorious

Remembering Pennzoil’s Last Viper Dodge Commercial

This Dodge supercar needs help to get back to its owner and you are just the one to get the job done, with a bonus easter egg at the end. The sun rises over a raging sea, water crashing, seemingly grasping at the dock upon which you stand. Pictures of news broadcasts depicting a stolen vehicle flash before you; this is no ordinary vehicle. Instead, this is a Dodge Viper. A wicked snake that stops at nothing to scare the piss out of anyone who gets behind the wheel of this brutal speed demon. You've seen it before, you know where it is, and you know exactly how to get to it.
topgear.com

Behind the scenes: driving a £2.6m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport around the Nürburgring

If you haven’t watched our video review of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, that culminates in us driving unintentionally sideways around the Nurburgring in the hosing rain, may I suggest you do so by clicking these blue words. If you haven’t read our review of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport please do so by clicking here.
Motor1.com

Dodge SRT Demon Pulls Wheelie In Valiant Drag Race Against Modded Hayabusa

In the history of production cars, nothing is built for the drag strip quite like the Dodge Demon. While many supercar manufacturers build cars to eat F1 circuits, Dodge was creating a monster to take of the quarter-mile for drag racing enthusiasts. The Dodge Demon was a record-breaking car upon its release and included innovative features that were never seen in a production car before. On paper the Dodge Demon sounds unbeatable, but what happens when it lines up on the drag strip next to a modified superbike?
Motor1.com

Dodge Sold Four New Vipers And 10 Darts In 2021

After discovering Toyota somehow managed to sell a brand-new FJ Cruiser last year in the United States, we've now stumbled upon other zombie cars. This time, we're talking about Dodge and a couple of its models that were phased out many moons ago. Once again, the Viper is back from the dead as four were sold in 2021. We've reported about two of them when Stellantis published the Q1 sales chart, but to our surprise, another two were sold in Q4.
topgear.com

Oh look, Maserati is readying an MC20 Cabrio drop-top supercar

New MC20 Cabrio inbound for summer 2022, with suspected folding hard-top Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Hello, welcome to 2022. New to supercars, are you? Well here’s a truism to get you started: manufacturers spend countless...
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
Motorious

Chevy Impala Barn Find Commercial Is A Real Tearjerker

Chevrolet recently dropped a new commercial in time for Christmas and oh boy is it a tearjerker. Called “Holiday Ride” it’s got a little bit of everything, including a barn find 1966 Chevy Impala and a lot of heart. Not since Ram released its Super Bowl commercial titled “Farmer” back in 2013 have I been so touched by a car commercial. Seriously, it’s that good.
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
Motorious

Ford Galaxie Pays Homage To Vintage Racers

This incredible classic Ford boasts plenty of powerful ponies under the hood and a few NASCAR mods to serve as tribute to the racing cars of old. Old Nascar racers are some of the most prominent legends in automotive history for their crazy feats of bravery, incredible cars, and high-risk, high reward lifestyle. This has made the image of one of these vehicles an idol within the car community as they are constantly some of the last genuine relics of the 1960s and 1970s. If you have been following the "Sleeper Dude" build channel in any aspect, then you should know that they currently have possession of an incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500. While the condition is less than optimal for most automotive collectors, this is the perfect project car for the "Sleeper Dude" family. The latest addition to this vehicle will amaze you with its ability to change the car's appearance and style altogether.
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
Motorious

Exploring A Mysteriously Abandoned Restoration Shop

This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
