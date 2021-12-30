Haverhill Plans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Two Days a Week During January
The City of Haverhill is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays and Sundays during January. First,...whav.net
The City of Haverhill is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays and Sundays during January. First,...whav.net
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 1