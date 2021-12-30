ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Real-Time Projections of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in a University Setting, Texas, USA

 6 days ago

Kaitlyn E. Johnson; Spencer Woody; Michael Lachmann; Spencer J. Fox; Jessica Klima; Terrance S. Hines; Lauren Ancel Meyers. We used the incidence of spike gene target failures identified during PCR testing to provide an early projection of the prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 variant B.1.1.7 in a university...

CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
opelikaobserver.com

New SARS-CoV-2 variant a wake-up call for U.S., other industrialized nations

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first isolated and characterized from South Africa on Nov. 9. This “variant of concern” is designated Omicron by the World Health Organization for the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The virus has a “constellation” of mutations more than 50 total, of...
AUBURN, AL
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Symptom Presentation Varies by SARS-CoV-2 Variant

HealthDay News — Symptom order for COVID-19 may differ based on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in PLOS Computational Biology. Joseph R. Larsen, from University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues developed a mathematical model predicting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Travel/School Disruptions as COVID Cases Grow in 2022

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As the U.S. enters a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, case numbers are higher than ever and disrupting businesses, travel plans and school schedules. The U.S. is reporting a seven-day average of more than 386,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

To Learn How COVID Affects the Ear, Scientists Turn to Cadavers

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. In a narrow medical school hallway, Matt Stewart opened a large cabinet to reveal dozens of shelves stacked with wooden boxes and trays, some at least 100 years old. Stewart, tall and silver-haired, pulled out one...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: DPS Plans On In-Person Learning After Winter Break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will  move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...
COLORADO STATE
The 74

Learning Loss Magnified in Remote Districts, Study Finds

What are the consequences of closing virtually every American school and shifting to online education for months at a time? It’s a question that education experts have been asking since the emergence of COVID-19, and one whose answers are gradually becoming clearer. With federal sources reporting that 99 percent of students have now returned to […]
EDUCATION
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forecast predicts Omicron will take a heavy toll in Oregon

Oregon is facing a surge from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that by early February could put twice as many people in the hospital as the Delta variant, state officials announced Friday. That forecast, by Oregon Health & Science University, comes as infections and hospitalization from the Delta variant are waning. The forecast shows […] The post Forecast predicts Omicron will take a heavy toll in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
