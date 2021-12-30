ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Gate City native Mac McClung scores as a member of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCuZF_0dYpPZQV00

Chicago, IL — The moment finally came Wednesday night for Gate City native Mac McClung, who was coming to the end of his 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. McClung who plays for the Lakers in the G-league got on the floor and became the first player since Jim Palmer in 1961 out of Keokee to play in the NBA.

Facing the Atlanta Hawks at home McClung entered the game with about 2 mins on the clock He got his chance to score when he takes the ball at the free throw and buries the jumper.

The Bulls signed McClung to a 10-day contract after several of their players were placed in COVID-19 protocol. The former Gate City star that gained national attention for his high flying dunks has been playing for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s “G” league.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung’s success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. “Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ […]
WJHL

No. 7 Lady Vols rally late to defeat Arkansas, remain perfect in SEC play

Fayetteville, Ark. (WJHL) – Tennessee trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter, locked in a battle with conference foe, Arkansas, on the road. But, in a game made more notable by the return of a few key Big Orange players, the Lady Vols weathered the storm to win, 70-63. Tennessee out-scored […]
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Gate City#Basketball#Sports#The Chicago Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks#The South Bay Lakers#Wjhl
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are just a month within the NBA trade deadline still talking about this nonsense!
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy