Clinical Impact of Radioactive Iodine Dose Selection Based on the Number of Metastatic Lymph Nodes in Patients With Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma

Spatial profiles of the tumor-immune microenvironment are associated with disease progression and clinicopathological factors in various cancers. Follicular thyroid carcinoma (FTC) is the second most common thyroid cancer, where the presence of capsular invasion or angioinvasion determines the pathological diagnosis; however, little is known about the immune microenvironment profiles associated with the acquisition of invasive potential of FTC. In this study, we focused on FTC with minimal capsular invasion, and the spatially resolved immune microenvironment of FTC was studied in the discovery (n"‰="‰13) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰40). CD8+ T cells, helper T cells, regulatory T cells, B cells, natural killer cells, tumor-associated macrophages, CD66+ granulocytes, mature dendritic cells, and mast cells were quantitatively evaluated in single tissue sections, via a 12-marker multiplex immunohistochemistry and image cytometry. Cell densities and compositions of immune cells were spatially stratified by six tissue regions including tumor center, subcapsular region, capsular invasion, adjacent stroma of capsular invasion, peritumoral stroma, and adjacent normal. Lymphoid cell lineages in the tumor center and subcapsular regions were significantly lower than those in adjacent normal and peritumoral stroma, potentially related to the lymphoid lineage exclusion from the intratumoral regions of FTC. Interestingly, immune cell composition profiles in the capsular invasive front were distinct from those of intratumoral region. The ratios of T cells to CD66b+ granulocytes with capsular invasion were significantly higher than those without capsular invasion, suggesting the presence of a unique immune microenvironment at the invasive front between tumor foci and stroma. In addition, tumor cells at the capsular invasive front showed significantly higher expression of tumor programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) than those at the tumor center. This study revealed spatial immune profiles associated with capsular invasion of FTC, providing new insights into the mechanisms underlying its development and initial invasion.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO