This post was written by William Collis, MD, PPG – Cardiology. Pregnancy isn’t easy. This comes as no surprise to all the mothers out there, but what is surprising are the physiological changes that can occur within nine months. While we all know about the obvious physical fluctuations like an expanding belly, weight gain, swelling in the ankles, fingers and toes, it’s also important to focus on the lesser-known cardiac changes that can happen during pregnancy. Let’s take a closer look at the ways pregnancy can alter a woman’s heart and blood vessels:

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO