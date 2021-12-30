How to help victims of the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree

DENVER (KDVR) — Fundraisers have been established to help support the families of those killed by a gunman on Monday and to help with the recovery of those wounded in the shooting spree.

As of Wednesday evening, verified fundraising accounts had been created for most of the people killed or hurt by the gunman, who tore through Denver and Lakewood and left five people dead in his wake.

General donations can be made to the Colorado Healing Fund , a nonprofit organization founded by victim advocates “to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado,” according to the organization. Proceeds help provide victims immediate and long-term support.

Fundraisers created to help specific people and their families are listed below.

Alicia Cardenas

Alicia Cardenas , 44 years old and mother to a 12-year-old, was killed at Sol Tribe, her tattoo shop at First Avenue and Broadway. A GoFundMe to raise money for her family has been set up by her friends.

A GoFundMe account has also been established to help her employees at Sol Tribe, who are losing income while the shop is closed.

Alyssa Gunn Maldonado

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado , 35, was also shot and killed at Sol Tribe tattoo, and her husband, Jimmy Maldonado, was shot and wounded. The two cared for Jimmy’s young son. A GoFundMe is raising money for her funeral costs and for Jimmy’s medical care.

Danny ‘Dano’ Scofield

Danny “Dano” Scofield , 38, was killed at Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood, where he worked. The tattoo artist was the father of three children. A GoFundMe to help support Scofield’s family has been created .

Sarah Steck

Sarah Steck , 28, was killed at the Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood, where she worked at the front desk. She was an artist and recent college graduate with aspirations toward a career in design.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a close friend to help Sarah’s family . Another family friend is hosting a fundraiser on Jan. 8 in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police Officer Ashley Ferris

Ashley Ferris was identified Wednesday as the Lakewood Police Department officer who, after she was wounded by the gunman, returned fatal fire and ended his killing rampage. Fellow officers created a GoFundMe to aid Ferris in her recovery .

Jeremy Costilow

Jeremy Costilow was targeted by the shooter at Six Collective Tattoo while his girlfriend and baby hid nearby. A GoFundMe has been established to aid in his recovery.

Michael Swinyard

As of Wednesday, FOX31 continued work to learn more about Michael Swinyard , 67, who the gunman targeted in his home near Cheesman Park in Denver.

