Antithrombotic Therapy for Stroke Prevention in Patients With Ischemic Stroke With Aspirin Treatment Failure

 6 days ago

Jay B. Lusk, BSc; Haolin Xu, MS; Eric D. Peterson, MD, MPH; Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH; Gregg C. Fonarow, MD; Eric E. Smith, MD, MPH; Roland Matsouaka, PhD; Lee H. Schwamm, MD; Ying Xian, MD, PhD. Abstract and Introduction. Background and Purpose: Many older patients presenting with acute...

Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctortipster.com

Reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia easily

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Fibromyalgia is a debilitating illness where the person suffering from it experiences widespread pain all over the body. This is a condition that is very difficult to diagnose and it has a long list of symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Focus

Thousands of coma patients may be conscious but we’re ignoring them, says pioneering neuroscientist

In July 2005, Carol was hit by two cars while crossing a busy road. She survived, but suffered a massive brain injury, which left her in a vegetative state with little hope of meaningful recovery. Carol’s life would never be the same again. Two cars and a moment’s distraction had redefined the rest of her existence; a shocking reminder of how vulnerable we are, and how the trajectory of our lives can change in an instant.
HEALTH
asapland.com

Obesity And Stroke

There is a close relationship between obesity and stroke. Obesity is a known risk factor for stroke, and people who are obese are at increased risk for both types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke occurs when there is a blockage in one of the arteries supplying blood to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medscape News

Reperfusion Therapy for Acute Ischemic Stroke in Older People

Justine Sudre MD; Laura Venditti MD; Claire Ancelet MD; Olivier Chassin MD; Mariana Sarov MD; Didier Smadja MD; Nicolas Chausson MD; François Lun MD; Olga Laine MD; Emmanuelle Duron MD; Christiane Verny MD; Laurent Spelle MD; Alexandra Rouquette MD; Nicolas Legris MD; Christian Denier MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Even a low risk of stroke is still a concern

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three weeks ago. I bruise and bleed easily, and do not want to take more blood thinners.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Cardiovascular Events in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Is the Debate Settled for Good?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in reproductive-age women. PCOS is a complex disease characterized by both reproductive and metabolic disorders. Multiple studies have shown that women with PCOS are at increased risk of obesity, impaired glucose tolerance, diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome, among other cardiovascular and metabolic abnormalities.[1,2] Despite the overwhelming evidence of increased incidence of cardiovascular risk factors (CVRFs) in women with PCOS, the critical question that has been lingering in the field for decades has been whether such an increase in CVRFs does indeed translate into an increased rate of cardiovascular events. There is no doubt that CVRFs lead to an increased incidence of cardiovascular events in the general population. However, clarity as to whether this positive association between increased CVRFs and cardiovascular events holds true for women with PCOS has remained elusive. There are 2 main questions raised by such uncertainty. First, if the increase in CVRFs in women with PCOS does not translate into an increase in cardiovascular events, why should we care about CVRFs in those patients in the clinical setting? Second, if women with PCOS do not have an increased incidence of cardiovascular events despite having an increase of CVRFs, would it be possible to speculate that they have a "protective factor(s)" that overcomes the increase in CVRFs? Furthermore, would it be possible to use such "protective factor(s)" to treat other patient populations with increased CVRFs?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Management of Stage I Testicular Cancer

Jerusha Padayachee; Roderick Clark; Padraig Warde; Robert J. Hamilton. Purpose of Review: Testicular cancer is the most common solid malignancy amongst young men, and a large proportion present with stage I disease. The options for management following radical orchiectomy are multifold. We review here approaches to treatment in this setting, providing an update on recent publications.
CANCER
Medscape News

Earlier Lung Cancer Detection May Drive Lower Mortality

In non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), earlier detection may be an under-appreciated factor in recent trends of declining mortality, according to a new analysis of data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) registries published in JAMA Network Open. Between 2006 and 2016, a stage shift occurred with an increase in stage 1 and 2 diagnoses and a decrease in stage 3 and 4 diagnoses.
CANCER
Medscape News

Oral JAK Inhibitor Continues to Show Promise for Alopecia Areata

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Treatment with the investigational oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors ritlecitinib or brepocitinib led to molecular and clinical improvement in scalp lesions in patients with alopecia areata enrolled in a biopsy sub-study of the phase-2 ALLEGRO trial. "Alopecia areata is a chronic, relapsing autoimmune disorder with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WYTV.com

Len Rome’s Local Health: Improvements in stroke treatment

(WYTV)- Doctors have always told us we have to act quickly during a stroke, before brain tissue starts to die. Now the Ohio State University is working on new technology that could lead to a breakthrough in stroke treatment. It can help patients recover even days later, after the brain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

