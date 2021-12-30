ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

SFGate
 6 days ago

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
SFGate

South Carolina stays No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 despite loss

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week. The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy