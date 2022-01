Chilly in the morning, but no freeze warnings in effect! We have an onshore flow, so it will be warmer Wednesday and Thursday. We are back in the 70s Thursday by noon, but a strong cold front moves through. Temps will drop into the afternoon into the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. Colder and windy Friday. Some freezing temps return Friday morning to the Northshore. Highs will only be in the mid 50s with sunny skies. Warmer this weekend with highs back in the 70s and rain chances returning. Another cold front early Monday with falling temps Monday and Tuesday.

