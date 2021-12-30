A year of Biden's foreign policy failures

President Joe Biden's inaugural address pledged to "repair our alliances and engage with the world once again." The United States, Biden proclaimed, would "be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress, and security." This has not happened. Instead, Biden's foreign policy has oscillated between chaos and weakness. The...
China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament.
Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
We’ve learned a lot about Joe Biden’s views on immigration control in the first year of his administration. Look at the border. Fiscal Year 2021 saw nearly 1.7 million arrests by the Border Patrol at the Mexican border, the highest number ever recorded. During the first four months of that fiscal year (October through January), when Trump was still president, border arrests averaged about 71,000 a month (which is still too much). But the remaining eight months, under the Biden administration, saw the monthly average more than double to about 172,000.
One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
Wilmington, Delaware — President Joe Biden reiterated his statements that the U.S. and allies will act "decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call Sunday, as Russia masses troops along the border between the nations. It's the second call on the subject within a...
President Joe Biden's overall disapproval rating reached a new high in December as more voters signaled their unhappiness with his handling of the economy and the Covid pandemic. Results from a CNBC/Change Research poll show 60% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy as he nears...
From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.
With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion.
US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations.
Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday: We are now 309 days out from the 2022 midterms. ... U.S. Covid cases continue to skyrocket. ... President Biden talks at 1:30 p.m. ET about ways to lower meat prices. ... Donald Trump endorses more GOP candidates. ... And the late Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.
Despite media concerns about the state of democracy, more Americans today believe that President Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election is legitimate than the number of Americans who said the same about former President Donald Trump's 2016 victory when asked in 2017. Sixty-nine percent of Americans believe Biden's 2020...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
With as many as 100,000 Russian troops at the Russia-Ukraine border, President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend that the "United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." Biden's strategy is wrongheaded and dangerous. He should not wait to...
Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday. Biden said the US "will respond decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine. He said the US and its allies were committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
If Vladimir Putin is to be deterred from reinvading Ukraine, an immediate concern, Putin must believe that the costs of that action are intolerable. This bears note as senators prepare to vote on a bill by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to impose sanctions on companies that do business with Russian's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. As part of a deal to release Cruz's hold on Biden administration nominees, the sanctions bill will receive a floor vote before Jan. 14. If the sanctions are approved, they will face a vote in the House of Representatives.
Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
Two years after President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike killing of Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani, some in the Middle East are again vowing revenge. We've already seen some indications of Iran's intent. A conventional attack occurred on Sunday when two drones were shot down near an Iraqi military base. "Soleimani's Revenge" was written on one of the drone’s wings. Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper was also subject to a cyberattack. Its home page was hacked with the ominous message, "We are close to you where you do not think about it," replacing its homepage in both English and Hebrew. A picture of a missile escaping a ring worn by Soleimani accompanied the phrase.
Comments / 0