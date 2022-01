PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several school districts went back to class on Monday, but it didn’t mean they were in the building. For Pittsburgh Public, a dozen schools were forced to learn remotely because of staffing shortages due to COVID cases and quarantines. “It’s very discouraging to see the numbers going up, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country,” Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis said. Over Zoom, she said the district is doing everything it can to keep everyone in the classroom. The union and district are working with parents to make sure everyone stays safe. “If we want to keep...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO