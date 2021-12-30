Strafford tops Nixa advances to White championship
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Nixa Lady Eagles were hoping to do what the boys could not do, advance to a championship game.
7-1 Nixa facing unbeaten 7-0 Strafford.
Strafford Lady Indians looking to get into a fifth Pink & White championship game.
And Nixa would start with defense, batting the ball out to Rhianna Gibbons and she gets the easy basket, it’s a 4-1 Eagles start.
Strafford answers, the pass to Sophia Frerking with the baseline jumper it’s a 10-5 Indians lead.
Nixa playing hard, Norah Clark slashes to the hole, it’s a three point deficit.
Strafford would pull away, the dish out to Emma Mullings with the three pointer.
And the Lady Indians advance to another championship game 46-41.
The other White semifinal had West Plains beating Georgetown Texas 37-33.
Strafford will face the Zizzers for the White championship.
