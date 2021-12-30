ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford tops Nixa advances to White championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Nixa Lady Eagles were hoping to do what the boys could not do, advance to a championship game.

7-1 Nixa facing unbeaten 7-0 Strafford.

Strafford Lady Indians looking to get into a fifth Pink & White championship game.

And Nixa would start with defense, batting the ball out to Rhianna Gibbons and she gets the easy basket, it’s a 4-1 Eagles start.

Strafford answers, the pass to Sophia Frerking with the baseline jumper it’s a 10-5 Indians lead.

Nixa playing hard, Norah Clark slashes to the hole, it’s a three point deficit.

Strafford would pull away, the dish out to Emma Mullings with the three pointer.

And the Lady Indians advance to another championship game 46-41.

The other White semifinal had West Plains beating Georgetown Texas 37-33.

Strafford will face the Zizzers for the White championship.

