Syracuse closes out Cornell and calendar year

It was much more of a struggle than hoped, but Syracuse managed to hold off Cornell Wednesday night and claim an 80-68 home victory in a game that was originally scheduled for December 21, but postponed due to COVID issues in both programs. The Orange (7-5) took an early...
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
Even though the matchup was added late, and it was accompanied by a swirling snowstorm and single-digit temps, Kansas officials said they managed to sell out Allen Fieldhouse for the 325th straight time.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team upset No. 3 Purdue and ended the Boilermakers’ 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena on Monday night. The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) stifled Purdue (12-2, 1-2) in the first half, but the Boilermakers came...
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton took a shot at Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams following his decision to enter the transfer portal. After Dillon Gabriel, Milton’s teammate with the Knights, announced he would transfer to the Sooners, Milton made a shocking statement. “OU just got better at (quarterback),” Milton wrote...
A quick take on Syracuse’s tough 74-69 loss to Virginia Saturday night in the Dome:. WHAT HAPPENED: Playing its first ACC home game of the season and third contest in less than a week, Syracuse (7-6, 1-1) dropped its third straight game to Virginia, and its fourth straight to the Cavaliers in the Dome dating back to 2018. UVA stormed out to a 12 point first half lead before Syracuse tied the game 33-33 at halftime. The Orange twice had second half leads of two points, before Virginia (8-5, 2-1) steadied itself and repeatedly hit key second half baskets (63% shooting in the half) to hold off any final ‘Cuse comeback bid. Syracuse shot just 37% from the field overall and committed 11 crucial turnovers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
The Syracuse football program has made plenty of news off the field recently. And much of it has the potential to positively impact recruiting. Dino Babers hired a pair of former Virginia coaches to revamp the offense, specifically get the passing game going. Robert Anae and Jason Beck were hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday.
The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program.
A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols.
UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5).
⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022
That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st.
“Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website.
Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma fired back at Muffet McGraw on Monday following the former Notre Dame coach's recent comments alleging "complete bias" when it comes to the Huskies and Connecticut-based ESPN. "I think the bias has something to do -- if there is any -- with the 11...
Columnist Jim Polzin asked Badgers fans on Twitter what they thought of the 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 74-69 win over the 3rd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten showdown Monday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Here's what fans were saying after the Badgers continued...
BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
Comments / 0