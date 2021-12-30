ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tagovailoa leads Terps past Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICcPl_0dYpOJEE00

NEW YORK (AP) _ Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, and Maryland routed Virginia Tech 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Tarheep Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown for the Terps. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He was named the game’s MVP, finishing with 265 yards passing. His 26 touchdown passes this season tied the Maryland single-season record set by Scott Milanovich in 1983. Virginia Tech finished with its second straight losing season and has not won a bowl game since 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Honaker native Jordan Stout leaving Penn State and entering the NFL draft

College Station, PA — Former Honaker kicker Jordan Stout will not return to Penn State University, instead, he will enter his name in the NFL draft.Stout, started off at Virginia Tech and spent 2 seasons there before becoming a Nittany Lion where he averaged 46 yards a kick. He was also a Ray Guy award […]
NFL
WJHL

Seabron rallies NC State past Virginia Tech 68-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Maryland, NY
WJHL

ETSU Football: Head Coach George Quarles’ contract released

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Today, East Tennessee State University formally released George Quarles’ contract specifications just two weeks after announcing Quarles as the 19th head coach in ETSU football history. The contract is set to extend through Dec. 31, 2026 with a base pay of $225,000 — each payment increment will be provided following […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU Bucs prepare for SoCon leading VMI Keydets on Wednesday night

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU men’s basketball team will open their 2022 SoCon home schedule by taking on league-leading VMI on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall. It’s possibly not the right time for the Keydest to be coming to town, since the Bucs are coming off an 82-52 setback to Chattanooga […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU-Western Carolina game rescheduled for Monday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The ETSU-Western Carolina men’s basketball game that was postponed last week has been rescheduled. The game will now take place Monday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Catamounts at Freedom Hall. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., Jan. 10. Tickets for the originally scheduled date of Jan. 1 will be valid for […]
BASKETBALL
WJHL

ETSU Bucs learn from humbling loss to Chattanooga

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team didn’t have a good Happy New Year, their game this weekend against Western Carolina was postponed because of Covid within the Catamounts camp. That meant the Bucs had to stew over their embarrassing loss to Chattanooga last Thursday on the road 82-52….This morning at 640 am […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Jones
WJHL

Gate City native McClung signs with G-league affiliate, the Windy City Bulls

Chicago, IL — Four days after signing Gate City native Mac McClung to a 10-day contract the Chicago Bulls have now assigned McClung to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls…..McClung appeared in one game with the Bulls and scored two points.After going undrafted out of Texas Tech over the summer, the 22-year-old guard […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Terps#American Football#Ap#Mvp
WJHL

Extinct relative of Tennessee State wildflower discovered at Gray Fossil Site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Incredible discoveries are made every day at the Gray Fossil Site, but the most recent discovery unveiled seeds estimated to be 500 million years old and identified to be an extinct relative of the current Tennessee State Wildflower, the passionflower. According to a release from ETSU, passionflowers were officially designated as […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Expert: Even if Omicron less severe, vax rates and underlying conditions don’t paint pretty picture for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s Omicron variant may cause lower death rates than its predecessors, but the sheer volume of expected cases and could leave the region with high hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks, the dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health said Tuesday. Dr. Randy Wykoff also said the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 534 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 534 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 262 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate reached a record high with 75,045 new cases reported statewide over the past seven days. The state’s active case count, just short of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate up 65%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 181 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, the region added 842 cases and two new deaths. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is up 65% from a week ago. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Viewer Pics: Ringing in New Year with 1st snow of season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Parts of the Tri-Cities woke up Monday morning to snow — marking the region’s first snow of the season. News Channel 11 compiled a gallery of viewer photos from across our viewing area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. To send your pictures, email pix@wjhl.com and complete a quick form […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy