Public Health

Perspective: A firewall sprang up around religious liberty during the pandemic, and it held

By Robin Fretwell Wilson
 6 days ago
Omicron is still raging across the country, but this holiday season it was houses of worship, not the state, that decided whether to gather or move celebrations online. Governors and mayors are still issuing restrictions in the name of safeguarding the public, like requiring vaccine passports. But they are not shuttering...

