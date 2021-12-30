ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers at Blues GameDay Thread: Back to business

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot of hockey news today, not much of it what one would consider “good.”. The NHL released their new protocols for COVID-19, and those could probably be considered the day’s highlight. They’re very specific, and honestly, they don’t give off the vibe of “we’re doing this because we’re...

CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker

Rangers Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 1/3/22

The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers will play one another for the second and final time tonight in the 2021-22 season. The Oilers defeated the Blueshirts in overtime, 6-5, on Nov. 5. The former was playing like an elite team during the game in November while the latter was in the midst of a difficult road trip in western Canada. The Oilers have been struggling recently, while the Rangers are playing good enough to remain among the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. Here are some storylines for both teams ahead of tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.
stlouisgametime.com

Why Vladimir Tarasenko is (not) here to stay

There’s nothing worse than false hope. While I would like to agree with what Game Time writer Ana Kieu wrote last week-Vladimir Tarasenko being here to stay-reality doesn’t stay away for long. Everything is grand in the world of the St. Louis Blues at the moment. The team...
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets: Game 35. The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a bit of a skid as the new year gets underway. They’ve gone three games without a win and, in two of the games, have looked rather lackluster defensively. The stuttered schedule and players missing due to injury or COVID protocols could explain away some of the struggles, but this organization didn’t get to the top of the mountain (twice) by relying on excuses to explain away poor play.
Yardbarker

Blues Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 1/5/2022

The St. Louis Blues took it outside on New Year’s Day and proved that the cold doesn’t bother them. The “Beach Boys” won their game against the Minnesota Wild by a score of 6-4, with an impressive four-point performance by Jordan Kyrou. That night, the forward set a Winter Classic record as he scored all four points in the second period alone. The team looks to take ride the momentum into Pittsburgh and force the Penguins to slip on their own ice.
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
