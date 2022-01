Ain’t Too Proud, the biographical jukebox musical about The Temptations that’s currently on tour, shares much in common with the legendary vocal group at the core of its story. It is all but engineered to be a popular hit, stuffed with the Motown classics that are still a staple of wedding reception playlists and appealing to the nostalgia of the many generations who grew up hearing The Temptations on the radio. The production also hews closely to the formula of the popular jukebox musical Jersey Boys, which likewise was originally directed by Des McAnuff.

