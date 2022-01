LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has announced a change in its visitation policy due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, only one visitor per patient, per day will be allowed in the hospital, and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Visitors will be screened by hospital staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility and may be denied entrance based on screening results.

