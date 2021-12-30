ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch McNeese State vs. Ecclesia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They and the Ecclesia Royals will round out the year against one another at noon ET on Thursday at Burton Coliseum. The Cowboys earned a 101-54 win in their...

On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
No. 1 Bears face challenging home test against Sooners

As the defending national champion, Baylor is accustomed to getting everybody’s best shot. Rising from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to No. 1 the last four weeks, that target is even broader and bolder now. A talented Oklahoma squad that’s just outside of the Top 25...
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
