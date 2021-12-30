Gov. Kristi Noem’s ‘Number One’ Solution for Slowing Covid Spread: ‘Go Wash Your Hands’
By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
5 days ago
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity with guest host and Pete Hegseth and claimed that hand-washing is the best way to slow the spread of viruses, including Covid-19. Public health experts have said that while washing hands is important, masking may be the best...
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., demanded President Biden rescind federal COVID-19 mandates Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" after the president claimed "there is no federal solution" to the pandemic. BIDEN, AFTER CLAIMING NO 'FEDERAL SOLUTION' TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BOASTS ABOUT 'FEDERAL PLAN'. GOV. KRISTI NOEM: That's interesting to me that the...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem released legislation aimed at banning the teaching of critical race theory in her state's schools. "Our schools should teach our children our nation’s true and honest history," Noem said in a statement Monday. "They should teach about our successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world and our mistakes along the way. Our children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races."
President Joe Biden yelled at one reporter in a COVID-19 brief that went south after questions over the Build Back Better shifted him to old man mode when he became alleged testy and cranky. The bill's failure has rankled the POTUS and made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of...
A local Michigan Republican official who refused to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in his county and who vehemently opposed vaccines has died of COVID-19. William Hartmann, 63, succumbed to the coronavirus on Nov. 30 in a hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Hartmann, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election via his Facebook page, and a fellow Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, initially declined to certify the tallies of 2020 presidential election votes in their county after the results had come in. Biden more than doubled former President Donald Trump’s count, with 68 percent of the vote to 31. The board is composed of four people—the other two were Democrats—so Hartmann and Palmer’s refusal threw the election in the swing state briefly into chaos. They later did certify the vote counts, then tried to rescind their certifications, though it was too late. Hartmann, who said on Facebook that vaccine passports resembled Nazi Germany’s draconian laws, is the latest in a long line of vocal vaccine opponents, often outspoken Republicans, to die of the respiratory illness.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) awkwardly dodged the question when Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked him if he had received a Covid-19 booster shot, telling her, “I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot.”. DeSantis received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, his office confirmed in early...
Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) said Covid-19 vaccines are working “beautifully” in his state, but the minority of those who remain unvaccinated are overwhelming hospitals. Hogan told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union that despite an explosion in cases due to the spread of the Omicron...
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is forecasting a Republican house takeover and a President Joe Biden impeachment in 2023. “I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”
Comments / 0