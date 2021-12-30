ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew Mahoney

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Matthew Mahoney has proven to be quite a...

www.kaaltv.com

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa baseball lands 2024 commitment

(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa baseball program gained an in-state commitment from Mid-Prairie's Karson Grout on Sunday night. Grout -- a two-way player in the Class of 2024 -- saw time last year at third base, in the outfield and on the mound. Grout hit .432/.500/.558 last year...
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Dallas-area Cornerback from State Title Team

Jayvon Thomas recently experienced a "Friday Night Lights" moment on a Saturday evening in December, helping his South Oak Cliff High team win a Texas state championship — becoming the first Dallas Independent School District entry to do so since 1958. The solidly built 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback was a...
KAAL-TV

No. 7 Ohio State outlasts No. 10 Utah 48-45 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - C.J. Stroud capped his record-setting offensive day by leading a 56-yard drive ending in Noah Ruggles' 19-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 10 Utah 48-45 on Saturday night in the wild 108th edition of the Rose Bowl.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota COVID-19 update: Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of January 4, 2022 on coronavirus in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In observance of the holiday, MDH did not update the data on its situation update page on Friday, December 31. Updates posted today are for data as of 4 a.m. Monday, January 3.

