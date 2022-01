The legislature is soliciting public comments on a bill that would allow residents to be reimbursed by the state for college courses in police work. Rep. Lenny Mirra’s proposed “Act regarding free tuition for students seeking a degree in criminal justice” is being heard by the Joint Committee on Public Service. The bill permits an individual pursuing a degree in criminal justice or a certificate in law enforcement at any college or university in the state to receive full tuition reimbursement for courses of studies.

