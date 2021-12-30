ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Watch now: How to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

The threat of Omicron continues as new COVID-19 cases soar to highest...

jg-tc.com

wxxv25.com

Flu, cold, or COVID-19? Memorial physician explains the differences

With the recent spike in the omicron variant, the team at Memorial is here to explain the differences between the common cold, the flu, or COVID-19. Dr. Kerry Scott with Memorial Physician says these three illnesses can be quite similar in many ways. First, they are all viruses so symptoms may be the same.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TODAY.com

Masking in 2022: What's changing and what you need to know

Face masks have been a part of our lives for nearly two years now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with the highly transmissible omicron variant circulating widely, masks are just as important as ever, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen told TODAY viewers. But it's crucial to get...
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too.On Thursday, 23 December, researchers behind the ZOE Covid study warned that those...
