Downing Street has suggested that there are not any imminent plans to help keep energy prices down for customers, as households face a potentially crippling price rise in less than three months.The comments came as ministers met with representatives of the energy industry.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not aware of any further changes at the moment, but obviously we keep it under review, we are listening to those most affected.”On Wednesday morning, the head of the trade body for energy suppliers warned that the rise in energy prices is affecting the entire economy.Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO