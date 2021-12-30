ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Singer Rick Astley is grateful for the Rickroll, says he’s ‘never gonna give up’ anything in 2022

greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a big advertising campaign in gear and a U.S. tour on the way, ‘80s pop star Rick Astley has no plans to give anything up in 2022. But first, he sportingly looked back at the Rickroll phenomenon, which he still finds hard to explain. The 55-year-old singer...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Never gonna Frito-Lay you down: Rick Astley launches fun New Year’s resolution campaign

Rick Astley is the man who launched 1,000 memes, thanks to his 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give you Up.” Now he will be known for something else — a Frito-Lay spokesperson. Announced Tuesday, the British pop singer is teaming up with the chip maker to launch a campaign centered around New Year’s resolutions, titled “New Year, New You.” Taking inspiration from his meme-worthy hit single, the campaign looks at what people want to give up in 2022, before giving them permission to indulge in the things they love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Music Video#Frito Lay#Nevergonnagiveitup Com#Tiktok
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jason Derulo Fights Two Guys Who Allegedly Mistake Him for Usher

Jason Derulo has a zero-tolerance policy for being mistaken for another R&B superstar -- so much so, he attacked 2 guys at a Las Vegas hotel for calling him ... Usher. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ... cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo threw fists with the men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Star Has Medical Emergency After Farting In Jars Too Much For Side Business

90 Day Fiancé stars often have side hustles for additional income beyond their paychecks from the franchise, but Stephanie Matto’s latest successful venture was a bit stranger than most. Matto began selling her own farts in jars weeks ago and allegedly turned a considerable profit doing so. Unfortunately for her, she’s being forced to leave the fart-selling game following a medical scare.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy