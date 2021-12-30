ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dry January? After the year we've all had, you must be joking

By Mark Hix
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the best of times, I’ve never been much of a fan of Dry January, despite it becoming so fashionable of late. But this year in particular, giving up drink altogether feels to me like the very last thing we need. Thanks to Covid, we have so...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Let Dry January Help You Drink Less in 2022

A lack of liquor can do a body good, especially after a spike in drinking during the coronavirus crisis and especially if you’re a woman. "Dry January is a useful tool in telling to what extent we have become dependent on alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sharon Wilsnack, an expert on drinking behavior in women and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of North Dakota, told TODAY.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Don’t Do Dry January. Try “Mindful Drinking” Instead.

Dry January has rather humble roots, starting as a public health campaign for an English charity in 2013. But in the near-decade since, it’s become a global phenomenon: last January, one in seven Americans participated in the movement. If the goal of participation was to reduce drinking throughout the...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry January#Lyme Bay#Abstinence#Food Drink#Beverages#The Fish House#Omicron
Phillymag.com

After Two Years of Pandemic Living, We All Really Need Hobbies

Couldn't we all benefit from something to take our minds off of everything — even if just for a few fleeting moments?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It was one of those cloudless, golden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

If you've never had fresh panettone — you've never really had panettone

As a child of the Midwest suburbs, my first introduction to panettone, a traditional Italian holiday bread, was definitely within the aisles of a T.J. Maxx. Starting in early November, tall boxes, often in metallic or jewel tones with a little ribbon affixed to the top as a sort of handle, begin to pop up on the department store's shelves. There they remain in the holiday rotation until they're slowly pushed out for Valentine's Day candy.
FOOD & DRINKS
departures.com

Dry January

WHEN I FIRST started reevaluating my relationship with alcohol, I managed to find a bar in my Williamsburg, Brooklyn, neighborhood that served nonalcoholic beer. Each time I’d visit, they’d pull a dusty bottle from the six-pack of O’Douls kept in the back. I’d sip it at the bar while reflecting on the changes to my social life that would likely ensue if I quit alcohol for good. I didn’t identify as an alcoholic; I was simply “sober curious” — a term I’d coined to describe the pull I felt to investigate life as a non-drinker. And when it came to eating and drinking “out,” I was quickly discovering that stepping away from my trusty sauv blancs and hazy IPAs would seriously limit my options.
BROOKLYN, NY
austinmonthly.com

4 Great Local Nonalcoholic Options to Get You Through Dry January

The Lowdown: A certified organic, single-fermentation kombucha brewed from locally sourced Zhi Tea. The brand regularly partners with high-profile collaborators like Veracruz All Natural on seasonal flavors. Health Benefits: Like other acidified foods, kombucha has natural probiotics that aid digestion and gut health. But unlike most labels, KTonic doesn’t add...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

After a year like 2021, we all need something to believe in

Susanna Schrobsdorff writes the It’s Not Just You newsletter on Substack. Over the past few weeks, people have been lining up in Times Square for two things: coronavirus tests and a chance to write their hopes for next year on small sheets of paper for a “Wishing Wall.” Both are attempts to quell uncertainty, if only temporarily.
LOTTERY
Elite Daily

10 Delicious TikTok Drink Recipes To Get You Through Dry January

The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start, whether you’re trying to start (or restart) an exercise program, write in your journal every night, or spend a little time in nature everyday. And if you’re still feeling a little sluggish from the holidays, a total reset with a dry January may be exactly what you need to clear the slate for the new year. Luckily, there are some really delicious alcohol-free TikTok drink recipes for dry January 2022 to help you out.
RECIPES
92.7 WOBM

10 Delicious Jersey Shore Juice Bars You Must Try this Dry January

Dry January doesn't have to mean Boring January. Happy New Year! Are you taking part in Dry January (no, that doesn't mean staying out of the rain and snow.) Dry January is when people give up alcohol for an entire month (aka January, to start off the new year). I can't find the exact date when it first started, but I know it's become more and more popular over the last few years.
FOOD & DRINKS
HeraldNet

Trying for a Dry January? Here’s what you need to know

Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year’s resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it’s still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
EVERETT, WA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Is Dry January Actually Good for You?

According to everything we see on social media, there's no better time for "self-improvement" than the month of January. New year, new you — am I right?. In fact, those first 31 days of each year seem to be when we are most gung-ho about actually doing all of the things we know improve our mental and physical health. You know the ones: Exercise more. Eat healthier. Watch TV less. Drink less...
HOUSTON, TX
KIX 105.7

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
The Independent

What happens to your body during Dry January

Giving up alcohol for January can have both a positive and negative effect on your body, an expert has shared.While there are obvious benefits associated with avoiding alcohol, such as a reduced risk of developing cancer and liver disease later in life, Dry January can also have a surprising detrimental impact on your body.Dr Preethi Daniel from the London Doctors Clinic has explained what happens to your body during Dry January after the indulgence of the Christmas period.For the first few days of the month, you may experience an inability to sleep soundly and some slight dehydration.Read more: How to...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘Dry January’ Giving Drinkers Chance To ‘Reset’ Bodies, Minds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people are raising a glass for Dry January — an effort to go all month without alcohol. Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the top states to look up information on it. In fact, people in Madison, Wisconsin had Googled it the most in the country. So, what are the health impacts? WCCO spoke with Katherine Anschutz, program manager at Allina Health addiction services. “Think of this as something that can go alongside your other health goals,” Anschutz said. She says cutting alcohol can lower your blood pressure and insulin. Plus, it can also help your skin and your sleep...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy