Hong Kong leader says Stand News arrests not aimed at media industry

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The police raid and arrests at the now-closed pro-democracy Stand News outlet were...

The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
Variety

Five Journalists and Pop Star Denise Ho Arrested in Hong Kong for Sedition

National Security Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday arrested seven people associated with Chinese-language online media company Stand News. They include pop star-turned-pro-democracy activist Denise Ho. Later in the day, the publication dismissed all its staff and announced its immediate closure. It emerged that the police had seized HK$61 million ($7.8 million) of assets. “Police National Security Department conducted a search against an online media company in Kwun Tong with a warrant issued under Schedule 1 of the Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom Issues

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong’s Stand News shuts down after police raid

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said on Wednesday it would shut down after police raided its office earlier in the day and arrested senior staff on suspected “seditious publication” offences. “Because of the situation, Stand News is now stopping operations,” it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hong Kong: The moment police arrived at Stand News editor's home

Hong Kong police have conducted a raid on the office of Stand News and arrested six people linked to the independent news outlet. Those arrested, which include former board members and current staff, have been charged with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications". Deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan was visited by...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Hong Kong#Stand News#Reuters
kfgo.com

Hong Kong’s Citizen News says closure triggered by Stand News collapse

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News said on Monday its decision to shut down was triggered by the closure of a pro-democracy media outlet last week following a police raid and seven arrests. Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy news site, closed last week after...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong's Lam: Media closures unrelated to press freedom

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that the recent closure of two media outlets in the city does not reflect the state of press freedom in Hong Kong as the decisions were made by the outlets themselves.Her comments came almost a week after authorities arrested seven people associated with pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News over sedition, with the outlet announcing that it would cease operations. Days later, another online site Citizen News also said it would stop operating.“For none of the media outlets, we did not do anything. They were never approached by law enforcement agencies,”...
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition. In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's. The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years. China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong lawyer jailed for organising Tiananmen vigil

A Hong Kong court has sentenced a 36-year-old lawyer to 15 months in prison over her role in a vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.Chow Hang Tung was sentenced on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for inciting others to take part in the vigil in June last year.Hong Kong’s authorities have banned the event for the past two years citing pandemic restrictions.Ms Chow, a lawyer and activist, was the vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.She was found guilty of helping organise the vigil.In the courtroom, she...
CHINA
The Independent

Tiananmen massacre statue barricaded at Hong Kong university

A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city’s authorities crack down on dissent.The 26-foot (7.92-meter) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt to symbolize those that lost their lives during the bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.But the statue became an issue of dispute in October, with the university demanding that...
WORLD
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA

