What to wear for a dialled-down New Year’s Eve

By Tamara Abraham,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Not getting covid in the 10 days before Christmas is our nation’s Squid Game,” read the meme that was shared on several friends’ social media feeds in the run-up to Christmas. With the Omicron variant still just as prevalent now, the same could be applied to New Year’s Eve this weekend,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today. The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lili Reinhart Is Wearing This Sexy '90s Trend on New Year's Eve — and We Found 6 Copycats at Target

New Year's Eve is the one night of the year when you can wear all the sequins and sparkles your heart desires without looking like a tacky walking disco ball. I'm all for being extra (you can catch me in four-inch rhinestone pumps when the clock strikes midnight next weekend), but there's something to be said about understated elegance, too — and that's the route Lili Reinhart is choosing this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

This New Year's Eve, We're Going to Wear This Best-Selling Viral Pajama Set From Nordstrom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Unfortunately, every single holiday plan I've had recently has been canceled. The newest wave of the pandemic took Christmas party after Christmas party as its victim, and now New Year's Eve as a whole appears to be next. I'm sure most people are in the same boat, which is why I'm happy to report that the biggest NYE dress-up trend is also available in pajama form. Let me explain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore On New Year’s Eve

The odds were, your New Year’s Eve celebrations were subdued once again, as roaring parties and wild nights out at packed bars still weren’t really options. Hopefully though, you still donned that sequined ensemble you spent all of last year curating and had a good time on the couch counting down the ball drop with Ryan Seacrest. But if you do feel a little glum at not having gone all-out to bid farewell to 2021, you can always live vicariously through celebrities via their New Year’s Eve outfits and high-caliber festivities. For those who might still be nursing a residual hangover (they seem to get more brutal and last longer every year, don’t they?), scrolling through the looks, below, will serve as the perfect in-bed activity.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

22 Fashion Trends You Need to Know for 2022

Predicting the themes that will influence fashion in a time when new covid variants and related safety protocols put work, school, travel and fun in a constant state of flux may seem like a fruitless endeavor. Trends, however, continue to guide not only the way consumers shop but the things they shop for, too. What is certain is that celebrities and entertainment continue to be unstoppable forces of style inspiration, retailers are willing to try almost anything to reignite their businesses and social media is breeding trends—and killing them off—at lightning speed. Combined, it should make for an interesting and exciting year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Hits Aspen in Plaid Fringe Coat, Fur Bucket Hat and Platform Chelsea Boots

Ashlee Simpson Ross smiles in the snow at an American Girl doll event in Aspen, Colo. The “Pieces of Me” singer posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her and her daughter enjoying a new friend from the American Girl doll company. The doll in the photo is Corinne Tan and is the latest release from the brand. When it comes to the ensemble, Simpson Ross wore a plaid orange, red, yellow, black and white wool overcoat from Calvin Klein that featured a sleek one-button design that also had a fringed hemline. She paired it with chic patchwork denim that incorporated...
ASPEN, CO
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Storm Reid Goes Sleek in Backless Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit and White-Hot Heels at ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ LA Premiere

Storm Reid was sleek on the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Spider Man: No Way Home.” While arriving at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres, the “Euphoria” actress wore a beige jumpsuit by Courrèges. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, the style featured a slim-fitting bodice with long trouser legs and two front pockets. The style also included a halter-neck top with a circular shape, which created a cold-shoulder sleeve effect on Reid. The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, as well as sparkling silver and turquoise bangles. For footwear, Reid wore a bold pair of white heels. Though...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Dua Lipa's Versace Catsuit Cuts All the Way Down to Her Bellybutton

Two decades after Jennifer Lopez wore a jungle-print Versace gown to the Grammy Awards, it looks like Dua Lipa is ushering in a new down-to-there Versace look as we flip our calendars to 2022. In her latest Instagram post, Lipa — a bonafide Versace girl thanks to turns on the catwalk and ad campaigns for the storied Italian brand — Lipa wore a psychedelic-print Versace catsuit with a deep V that dropped all the way down to her navel.
BEAUTY & FASHION

