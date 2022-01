NEW YORK -- You better start stocking up on your surgical or N95 or KN95 masks. Studies are emerging that cloth masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID. A study released in November by researchers at Yale University, Stanford University and others found that villages in Bangladesh where surgical masks were worn had 11% fewer cases of COVID than in villages where no masks were worn. In villages that wore cloth masks, infections were reduced by only 5%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO