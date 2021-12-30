George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 Lillard sidelined — The Portland Trail Blazers announced star guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next three games to seek further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy. Portland hosts Miami on Wednesday, Cleveland on Friday and Sacramento on Sunday. Lillard missed games previously this season due to the injury and was out during the Blazers' last game against the Hawks. Ducks-Beavers men postponed — Postponements continue to ravage college basketball schedules, and no rivalry is safe. Oregon State announced its home game...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO