Submitted by San Juan Community Theatre. San Juan Community Theatre is excited to continue our “Season of Kindness” with an array of touring artists, mainstage shows, and education opportunities throughout 2022. In addition to our live shows, SJCT brings professional theatre to you–streamed in HD on the big screen in the Whittier – from the National Theatre, Metropolitan Opera, and Bolshoi Ballet. Ring in the new year with three more of these incredible performances. This month come listen to the extraordinary vocals in The Metropolitan Opera’s “Eurydice” on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., or “Cinderella” on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. If you prefer to enjoy a play, then National Theatre’s production of “A View from the Bridge” streaming on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. is the perfect choice for you.

