Gobert Scores On Alley-Oop From Ingles During Jazz/Blazers Game

Joe Ingles entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, the first Utah Jazz player to be added to that list this season. The Jazz had been the only NBA team yet to have a player in protocols this season. All 29 others had one player sidelined by COVID-19 at some point in the last three weeks during this outbreak, many of them placing more than 10 players on that list.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO