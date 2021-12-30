ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gobert Scores On Alley-Oop From Ingles During Jazz/Blazers Game

By KYLE IRELAND
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert connected with Joe Ingles on an alley-oop during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 9:11 left in...

kslsports.com

