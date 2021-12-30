ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Is A Mild Capital Region Winter Ahead?

By Matty Jeff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we head into the New Year's weekend and mild temperature to kick off 2022, that could be the trend for the first few months of the year ahead. As far as December's go, this one has been pretty lackluster when it comes to snowfall and fairly mild....

