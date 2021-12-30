WATCH: NASA’s Top Nine Most Memorable In-Flight Education Downlink Moments of 2021

The tension is rising for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. On Monday (Jan. 3), James Webb Space Telescope controllers began tightening the tension on its massive sunshield, a five-layer shield the size of a tennis court designed to keep the $10 billion observatory cool enough for science. The task is...
In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
It’s a new year and I’m super excited for all that NASA has in store as humans continue to explore the cosmos as well as find ways to continue helping our own planet! Here are 5 reasons why you should keep your eyes on the skies this year!
The $10 billion project James Webb Space Telescope is on the verge of unfolding and tightening its gigantic sunshade. If the deployment goes well, the operation should be complete by Wednesday. Unfortunately, a few glitch issues might delay the schedule. James Webb Telescope: Solar Powered Observatory. For reference, the James...
China's Tianwen 1 spacecraft at Mars pulled a big New Year's surprise with stunning new images captured by a small camera that flew free of the orbiter to snap epic selfies above the Red Planet. The new images published by the China National Space Administration show Tianwen 1 above Mars'...
Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. It took just 1 1/2 days to tighten the ultra-thin layers using motor-driven cables, half the expected time.The 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope is so big that the sunshield and the primary gold-plated mirror had to be folded for launch. The sunshield is especially unwieldly — it spans 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by...
Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
A dense, magnetic star violently erupted and spat out as much energy as a billion suns — and it happened in a fraction of a second, scientists recently reported. This type of star, known as a magnetar, is a neutron star with an exceptionally strong magnetic field, and magnetars often flare spectacularly and without warning. But even though magnetars can be thousands of times brighter than our sun, their eruptions are so brief and unpredictable that they're challenging for astrophysicists to find and study.
(NASA) – What’s Up for January? New year, new Moon; midnight meteors; and Mars rises. January begins with a new moon on the 2nd. And that means the first week of the month is ideal for stargazing because the few days before and after the new moon are the darkest. Head outside around 8 or 9 p.m. all week and look southward to be dazzled by all the bright stars of the Winter Circle, along with the Pleiades, and Orion.
(NASA) – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to extend International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, and to work with our international partners in Europe (ESA, European Space Agency), Japan (JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Canada (CSA, Canadian Space Agency), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted in this unique orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has a plan in case an asteroid comes careening towards Earth. And Phase One of that plan, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is currently whizzing through space roughly 2 million miles from Earth. The DART spacecraft’s mission: to crash into an asteroid...
Having an asteroid approaching Earth that’s as huge as two Empire State Buildings isn’t exactly our idea of a good start for 2022. We’re just a few hours away from entering the New Year, and astronomers already have some scary news for us. According to Newsweek.com, a...
The International Space Station is a state-of-the-art laboratory where astronauts perform hundreds of important experiments every year — but that does not mean that life on orbit is all work and no play for the outpost's crews. In between their other assignments, NASA astronauts take part in in-flight educational...
NASA’s top-secret Quiet Supersonic Technology jet was spotted on its way to Texas in rare photos taken ahead of its first planned flight. Photos of the experimental research aircraft were taken by photographer Aldo Boccaccio in Arizona in the week leading up to Christmas. The jet was on its...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas day NASA and its partners will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built into space. It is called the James Webb Space Telescope. Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with NASA expert Klaus Pontoppidan at the digital desk to find out...
EDWARDS, Calif. (NASA PR) — NASA has selected nine space technologies under the agency’s 2021 TechFlights solicitation for testing aboard parabolic aircraft, high-altitude balloons, and suborbital rocket-powered systems. This $5.5 million investment in technology demonstration activities will support the advancement of a wide range of technologies that address...
