"I ultimately decided to put my name into the portal as I was splitting playing time with the former starter and an Ohio State transfer, so I wanted to go somewhere where I can contribute more to winning and have more exposure for the NFL," Vanderbilt DE transfer Lorenza Surgers said to GopherIllustrated. "Before I chose Minnesota, I'd been talking with North Carolina, San Diego State, Western Kentucky and Miami (Ohio). I ultimately decided on the Gophers as they have all the tools to get me to the next level, a great genuine staff, and an outstanding culture."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO