ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Johns Hopkins Bayview Activates Crisis Standards Of Care Protocols

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YICYk_0dYpGsOd00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Health System on Wednesday night announced it has activated Crisis Standards of Care Protocols amid rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

JHBMC said in December, it saw a 360% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest increase the hospital has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic , up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2021. The Maryland Hospital Association on Wednesday asked Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency .

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,657 are adults in adult care and 367 are adults in intensive care. There are 15 children in acute care and another seven in the ICU.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen Johns Hopkins Bayview’s census of patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 clinical needs spike dramatically in recent days. Working closely with the Johns Hopkins Medicine Unified Command Center staff, we have agreed that moving to CSC is the right decision.”

The hospital said changes under CSC protocols will allow additional flexibility in how it:

  • Advances different clinical care models
  • Further modifies elective surgical schedules
  • Simplifies documentation requirements
  • Redeploys clinical and non-clinical staff
  • Improves patient flow through measures such as early discharges, when safe and appropriate

Several other Maryland hospitals are already operating under crisis standards of care, like the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center , Harford Memorial Hospital and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Comments / 0

Related
scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Streamlining the preoperative cataract surgery protocol while maintaining high care standards

A virtual, risk-based approach to preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery may be associated with safe and efficient outcomes, according to study investigators. Anthony Cuttitta, MPH, from the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Kellogg Eye Center, and the Michigan Program on Value Enhancement, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, and colleagues, considered if it was feasible to perform preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery in a tailored, risk-based approach without compromising patient safety, and they found that this indeed was a doable approach.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Push To Keep Classrooms Open Despite Omicron Surge, More Baltimore County Schools Go Virtual

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even with the omicron variant surging, many school leaders are demanding classrooms remain open. NEW| More than 14,000 new #COVID19 infections in Maryland. Positivity rate 26.87%. Almost 200 more people have been hospitalized. @wjz pic.twitter.com/GnsrKS2hCH — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 3, 2022 Baltimore City Schools’ CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said Monday all staff must now get regularly tested throughout January regardless of their vaccination status. That is a change as only unvaccinated staff were required to get regular tests previously. At a virtual press conference, Baltimore City Schools’ CEO says there will be an in-person return to schools this week—but it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 3K, With More Than 500 Patients In Intensive Care

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest total of any point during the pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Maryland Department of Health. Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency in response to the surge in hospitalizations, and issued two executive orders to enhance the state’s response to the pandemic. One gives the Maryland Department of Health greater authority to regulate hospital staffing and supplies. The other deploys 1,000 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard to assist testing sites, hospitals and nursing home facilities. Hogan said hospitalizations have increased...
MARYLAND STATE
Sandpoint Reader

Crisis standards of care lifted in North Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivated crisis standards of care for the Panhandle Health District on Dec. 20 — nearly a month after rescinding the resource-saving measure in all other health districts across the state. IDHW shared in a media release that, while the number of COVID-19...
IDAHO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff

The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while ventilators and personal protective equipment were in short supply. Patients sat for hours or days in ambulances and hallways, waiting for a hospital bed to open...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Wjz#Icu#Johns Hopkins Bayview#Working#Csc#Redeploys#Harford Memorial Hospital
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Johns Hopkins’ Rebecca Canino on the future of telehealth

Rebecca Canino is the administrative director at Johns Hopkins Telemedicine, which provides telehealth services across six hospitals, the medical school, its payer entity Johns Hopkins Healthcare, and more. During the early months of the pandemic, a number of state and federal flexibilities allowed telehealth providers to ensure access to care for their patients. However, some flexibilities are now being rescinded, although demand for remote care remains high.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Emergency Room Doctors, Nurses Say They’re Overwhelmed

BOSTON (CBS) – Emergency room doctors and nurses in Massachusetts hospitals say they’re overwhelmed because of this latest COVID-19 surge. The Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians and the Massachusetts Emergency Nurses Association released a joint statement Monday, saying “Your Emergency Departments are at a breaking point.” The ER doctors and nurses said waiting rooms are overflowing, hospital beds are limited and they expect the strain on the health care system to only get worse as more staff get infected with COVID-19 and have to stay home to isolate. Dr. Melisa Lai-Becker is the chair of the emergency department at Everett Hospital. She is...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC Washington

Johns Hopkins Lab Tests Omicron to Learn More About Variant

Though federal health officials have declared the omicron variant the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., local lab directors want to know just how prevalent it is in the area and what that means for health locally. It's too early to tell if the huge spike of COVID-19 cases in...
SCIENCE
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Visit of Johns Hopkins Anomalous Health Incident Medical Care Operations

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today toured the Johns Hopkins clinical facility where, over the past three months, State Department patients have received treatment for possible Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI). During his visit, he spoke with Johns Hopkins’ medical team and leadership to better understand how patients are assessed and what treatment modalities are used. Secretary Blinken emphasized that his top priority is ensuring that affected State Department employees and their family members receive top-notch treatment and prompt care. Johns Hopkins’ medical team explained that they are leveraging a multidisciplinary treatment approach, including neurocognitive, vestibular, ocular, auditory, mental health, and physical therapy elements. Medical professionals at Johns Hopkins also explained the duration of care is entirely dependent on the specific needs of each individual to identify a path to recovery. Secretary Blinken thanked medical providers and leadership at Johns Hopkins for developing a program that is tailored to the needs of our employees and family members.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

‘That’s not a plan, that’s a hope’: Johns Hopkins expert questions Biden’s Covid test kit pledge

Joe Biden's promise to deliver 500m at home Covid tests to Americans nationwide is ambitious, but some health officials worry that the initiative is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with The New York Times about how the program's rollout will ultimately determine its efficacy. "If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I'm not sure what kind of impact it is going to have," she said. She noted that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy