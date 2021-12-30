ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Lottery announces $1 million Raffle winning number

 6 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Just in time for 2022, one lucky Idahoan became the Gem State's newest millionaire Wednesday night. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle on Idaho's Newschannel 7. This year's $1,000,000 winning number is:. 0 2 7 0 4 7.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

U-Haul growth report shows an increase of people moving to Idaho in 2021

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s population is growing, and U-Haul is taking notice. The truck rental company says it saw many people pack up and move to the Gem State in 2021. A new U-Haul report shows Idaho ranked in the top 10 most popular places to move to last year. Gregory Spurlock, Senior Area Field Manager for the Boise U-Haul, said he expects Idaho and the need for his company's services to grow even more.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Where's Larry? Expo Idaho

The Fly Fishing Expo is back this weekend at Expo Idaho and will be on Friday from Noon to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 Pm. This is everything fly fishing. The experienced anglers will find what they need in the latest gears and learn something from veteran fly tiers. For those who want to know more and learn somethings about fly fishing this is also for you. Demonstrations in tying flies and casting technics. You might even get a chance to try something yourself.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New year will bring challenges, change in Idaho

Idaho will face challenges and change in 2022. Here’s a look at some of what’s coming, starting with state government and politics:. The coming year promises to be a mammoth election year, the Idaho Press reports, with every statewide office, from governor to attorney general, on the ballot, along with all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and three of the four in Idaho’s congressional delegation. There will be hot races from the top to the bottom of the ticket, with incumbent Gov. Brad Little being challenged by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and a slew of other hopefuls in the May GOP primary; former three-term Congressman Raul Labrador trying for a political comeback with a run against Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden; and numerous state lawmakers thrust into runs against each other due to redistricting.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Crash into power pole in Boise sparks outage

BOISE, Idaho — More than 660 customers are still without power after a car collided with a power pole in Boise Wednesday morning. The wreck happened at Victory and Federal Way, downing multiple power lines. The impact of the collision snapped off a large section of the pole, leaving it lying in the roadway.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council swears in elected members

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council held a swearing-in ceremony for its council members elected in November Tuesday evening. It was the first ceremony for seats that were elected by geographic districts rather than at-large, forced by a law the Idaho Legislature adopted in 2020. The law required...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Faces of Hope receives $112,350 in donations

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope, which helps those dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, expressed gratitude Wednesday for a pair of charitable donations they say will help fund their mission. The nonprofit received $70,000 from Hubble Homes and $42,350 from the Nagel. Foundation. The money will...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kjellander is retiring from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Paul Kjellander has worn all but two of the badges donned in the Idaho Legislature. He wore the brown badge as a reporter with Boise State Public Radio, then the black badge as a state representative. As an administrator for Idaho’s Office for Energy Management, he wore a green and white badge, and he has worn the red badge while working as a commissioner for the state’s public utilities commission. The only two badges he hasn’t worn are the senator’s badge, and the lobbyist badge, neither of which he has plans to wear, he said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: Escaped cows rounded up on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two cows that escaped from their pasture are back home after going for a jog down Interstate 84 in Caldwell on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police, drivers began calling in reports of multiple cows in the roadway between Exit 29 and Exit 32. By the time troopers arrived, ISP Sgt. Steve Farley said, the animals were no longer in the lanes.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Where's Larry? Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina

You can sign up last minute for the 19th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge on New Years Day at Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina. The final signup will start at 10 am. Water Skiers and Wakeboarders will be starting at about 10 am and at 11 am those who chose to swim will jump in will enter the water. This is all for a great cause to raise funds for Make-a-Wish of Idaho to grant wishes to Idaho children facing life threatening illnesses and their family members.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho experiencing lack of rapid COVID-19 tests

BOISE, Idaho — Many pharmacies and clinics in the Gem State are experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests. “For people looking for the rapid at-home tests, the BinaxNOW and some of those other ones we have been getting from pharmacy shelves, those are in short supply in Idaho just like they are elsewhere,” Idaho’s state epidemiologist. Dr. Christine Hahn said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

