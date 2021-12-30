ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The U.S. military’s biggest stories of 2021

By Military Times staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Capitol riot to the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, national security stories dominated discussions in 2021 as the world began to move beyond the pandemic. And those themes were evident in many of the articles Military Times readers viewed most in 2021. Each section reflects...

State
Oklahoma State
MilitaryTimes

Second drone strike in two days attempted on U.S.-led coalition in Iraq: report

A second attack against U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq involving two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives was foiled Tuesday, according to Reuters. An unnamed coalition official told Reuters that the drones were shot down by air defenses as they approached Ain al-Asad Airbase, located in western Al-Anbar province. Another attempted strike on Monday was made at a coalition base housing U.S. troops near Baghdad International Airport. That was also foiled by air defenses.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Congress orders Army to open Tour of Duty portal to Reserve, Guard troops

The Army’s more than 500,000 National Guard and Reserve soldiers have never been able to browse short-term Army vacancies except on a government network. Thanks to a new provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, however, the service will now make those listings available on soldiers’ personal devices.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy objects to recommendation it drain fuel tanks near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — The Navy on Wednesday filed objections to the conclusion by a Hawaii state official that it should be required to remove fuel from tanks it owns near Pearl Harbor. State Department of Health Deputy Director Marian Tsuji now has 30 days to consider the Navy’s complaints before...
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

CID, SHARP, military justice reforms all underway

How the Army prevents, investigates and prosecutes crimes — especially sexual assaults — will begin to change dramatically in 2022. The service’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, which was highlighted as structurally flawed in the report by the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, is undergoing a comprehensive redesign effort.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Army SOF to continue work in Pacific, Eastern Europe in 2022

Even as tensions rise across the world, 2022 will find the Army’s top troops at work in Eastern Europe and Asia. Much of their work in the Pacific is centered around preparing partner forces for potential conflict with China. The world learned in October that small numbers of Special...
MILITARY

