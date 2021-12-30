ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Finishes Fall Season as TV’s Most-Watched Reality Show

By Hannah Heser
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 21 of The Voice was one for the books. “Girl Named Tom” is this season’s winner. While they are celebrating their win, they also have big plans for their future in the music industry. All the way from Ohio, the sibling trio put on a smashing performance in every...

The Boot

‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Dad’s Health Took a Downward Turn

Soon after being named winners of Season 21 of The Voice, sibling trio Girl Named Tom offered a heartbreaking update on their father's cancer battle. The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
arcamax.com

The 18 TV shows we're most excited to watch in 2022

As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Upset One Contestant Didn’t Win

Although “The Voice” ended two weeks ago today, people are still talking about the Season 21 finale and who they thought should’ve won. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom (GNT) ended up winning the competition for Team Kelly. This is the first time in the history of “The Voice” that a group of artists has won instead of a single singer. GNT’s incredible vocals and harmonies earned them enough votes to secure their win.
Deadline

‘The Bachelor’ Season Premiere Leads Monday Demo & ‘NCIS’ Takes Viewers; ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Makes Debut

The Bachelor returned to ABC for its Season 26 premiere in a big way, topping the first Monday night of the New Year. The ABC competition series was the night’s highest-rated program, per fast affiliates, earning a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 3.75 million viewers.  The Bachelor saw Clayton Echard take the spotlight. Along with Echard, Jesse Palmer made his debut as the series’ host, filling the void left by Chris Harrison who exited the show in 2021 amid controversy. The Bachelor dipped from the Season 25 premiere (1.2, 5.00M) in January 2021, and its finale in March (1.4, 5.75M) The...
KTVB

Girl Named Tom 'Breaks the Stage' After 'The Voice' Finale Performance

Girl Named Tom delivered such a powerful performance during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale that they broke the stage!. Not really, but that's what coach Kelly Clarkson joked happened following the sibling trio's final performance of the night on Monday. Just after they finished their pitch-perfect rendition of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," and stepped downstage to receive the coaches feedback, some other kind of feedback was happening on stage.
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
Refinery29

These Are Netflix’s Most Watched Shows Of 2021

When it comes to sharing viewing figures for its original content, Netflix is gradually getting more transparent. In November it even launched a new website that reveals its top ten titles each week. At the moment, though, Netflix only releases specific viewing figures on a sporadic basis. This tends to...
Den of Geek

2022 TV Preview: The Best New Shows to Watch

Strap in, everybody, it’s time for another year of television. After 2021 saw the “small screen” grow even bigger thanks to the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one South Korean phenomenon, 2022 is set to try it out all over again. Marvel is still set...
cancelledscifi.com

Cancellation Watch Preview for the Mid-Season 2021-22 Sci Fi and Fantasy TV Shows

Mid-Season 2021-22 has arrived, and quite a number of sci fi and fantasy shows will join the schedule over the next few months with several more carrying over from the Fall months. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently on the schedule, as well as those that will join the lineup by early Spring, along with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed on those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Cowboy Bebop, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. You can see the rundown of all the cancelled and ending shows from the 2021-22 season so far at this link, and you can see the status of all the active and returning shows at this link. You can see the current Mid-Season schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.
