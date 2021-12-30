ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Regrets from 2021

By Quentin Blount
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 has nearly come and gone. As a result, everyone — including the one and only Dwayne Johnson — is looking back on the year. “I worked hard, had some luck on my side and was able to accomplish a few things in 2021,” Johnson told CNN Entertainment on...

Related
firstsportz.com

Why does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pee in water bottles in the gym?

The Rock is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In a relatively short WWE career – which spanned for 8 years, Dwayne Johnson has gained worldwide popularity. While he continues to make sporadic appearances for the company, he has shifted his focus to his Hollywood career.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dwayne Johnson reflects on his record-breaking year, becoming the tequila king and whether he'll run for the White House

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has plenty of reasons to toast 2021 with some Teremana. He produced and starred in two hit films, "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice," debuted his biographical sitcom "Young Rock," saw unprecedented sales growth with his Teremana tequila, and became the most followed American man on Instagram with 285 million followers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Entertainment#Bucks Productions#Instagra
firstsportz.com

“Good lesson to always listen to that voice in your gut”; Dwayne Johnson reflects on his massive record breaking year

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest names in the world today. Starting from a jobber having a few bucks in his pocket to creating history and earning fame all over the world. Big names come and go but the one of Dwayne Johnson cannot be deleted from history. His career has seen a lot of ups and downs but the respect that he possesses now will not be able to come down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Feud, Explained

There are nine Fast & Furious movies, one spinoff, an animated TV show and other franchise media, yet for some fans the most thrilling part of the whole saga is the real-life feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has been common knowledge for years now that the two actors do not get along, but it can be hard to keep track of the details, including how it all started and what is just urban legend.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Will We Ever See Dwayne Johnson as President?

After the last two presidents, not including Biden at this point, it feels as though accepting someone like Dwayne Johnson into the highest office in the country wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to be entirely honest. In fact, it might be that he’s one of the best names to consider for the title since right now a lot of people are still looking at the current POTUS and wondering how in the world anyone felt that Biden was a fit choice for office. Of course, there are a lot of reasons, most of them personal, that could be given for this, but considering Johnson for the role of president, in real life, not in a movie or TV show, might be preferable since he’s been all about the people in one way or another for much of his career. The former WWE star turned actor has been a heel, a face, and a hero to many folks around the world for the things he’s said, done, and believed in for a while now. Saying that he should be president is still bound to make some folks uncertain, but it feels like a breath of fresh air at least.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Slams Door On Return To ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise, Calls Vin Diesel’s Social Media Ask “Manipulation”

Dwayne Johnson has responded to his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel’s suggestion last month that Johnson return for the finale of the high-octane film franchise. Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs in four installments of the Fast franchise as well as the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham, told CNN in an interview Wednesday that he was “very surprised” by Diesel’s November Instagram post calling on Johnson to return for Fast 10. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning...
MOVIES
MotorAuthority

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's not returning to "Fast and Furious"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the actor said in a recent interview with CNN. Johnson said he told "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel this past June in "firm yet cordial" fashion that he would not be returning, and that his stance hadn't changed after Diesel posted on Instagram that he wanted Johnson to come back.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Dwayne Johnson Will Not Be in FAST & FURIOUS 10 and Slams Vin Diesel For His Public Plea

Remember that time Vin Diesel made a public plea for Dwayne Johnson to “fulfill his destiny” and join Fast and Furious 10? Well, Johnson is not interested. In fact, he isn’t happy with how Diesel handled the situation and actually slams him for his public plea because Johnson already told Diesel no. Before we get into what Johnson said, here’s what Diesel shared on social media:
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates ‘Very Rare’ Netflix Milestone

Dwayne Johnson paused mid-workout to give his fans an important update regarding a milestone. If he interrupted his workout for it, this update has to be good. He was informed that he had hit a massive and very rare milestone on Netflix. He also shared in a video on Instagram that this might be the very first time a Hollywood star has achieved this, but that’s unclear at this time.
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

