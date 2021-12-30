Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Regrets from 2021

After the last two presidents, not including Biden at this point, it feels as though accepting someone like Dwayne Johnson into the highest office in the country wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to be entirely honest. In fact, it might be that he’s one of the best names to consider for the title since right now a lot of people are still looking at the current POTUS and wondering how in the world anyone felt that Biden was a fit choice for office. Of course, there are a lot of reasons, most of them personal, that could be given for this, but considering Johnson for the role of president, in real life, not in a movie or TV show, might be preferable since he’s been all about the people in one way or another for much of his career. The former WWE star turned actor has been a heel, a face, and a hero to many folks around the world for the things he’s said, done, and believed in for a while now. Saying that he should be president is still bound to make some folks uncertain, but it feels like a breath of fresh air at least.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO