Nearly 800 Flights Canceled for the Sixth Day in a Row

By Matthew Memrick
 6 days ago
Airlines and customers have battled a sixth straight day of problems, with this most recent day having nearly 800 flight cancellations. Wintery weather in the western U.S. and the Omicron surge of the pandemic were the primary reasons for the canceled flights. According to The Daily Mail, there were also 1,000...

fuckallyou
4d ago

so if the airline canceled the flight because only 3 people had paid the fair, they wouldn't be able to get gubment handouts for it? got it. no wonder covid is so devastating, MONEY.

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Biden economy is in the toilet. The worst president in USA history.

