Hokies fall to the Terrapins 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl from Yankees Stadium

Update 5:22 p.m.: The Maryland Terrapins roll to a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

The Terps led over the Hokies 24-10 at halftime. Then in the second half, Maryland turned it on outscoring the Hokies 30-0. Maryland ends the season with a 7-6 record. Virginia Tech ends their season with a 6-7 record.

Update 3:40 p.m.: The Maryland Terrapins are leading the Virginia Tech Hokies 24-10 at halftime of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Maryland opened up the scoring with a punt return for a score. Virginia Tech would fake a punt to lead to a field goal cutting the Terps lead to 7-3. Maryland would score a pair of touchdowns to extend the lead to 21-3.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Virginia Tech quarterback Conner Blumrick would score on a touchdown run to make it 21-10 in favor of Maryland.

The Terps would get a field goal before the half.

NEW YORK (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies are hitting the gridiron in the Pinstripe Bowl as they take on the University of Maryland, College Park Terrapins at Yankee Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

Before the game kicked off at 2:15 p.m., the Hokies entered the field with Enter Sandman by Metallica, which is a football tradition for the university.

On Virginia Tech Football’s Facebook page , there is a video showing the team entering the stadium.

The Hokies and the Terrapins are 6-6 for the season. Virginia Tech hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016 and the Terrapins haven’t won a bowl game since 2010.

