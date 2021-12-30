What is Digital Fabrication?

As we enter into our new year, we find ourselves in a time of year during which we are reflecting upon our past and resolving to do better. The sages of the Jewish tradition teach that Teshuvah, the redemptive power of return, is not something that is only attainable during the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur but is available to us every day of the year and, indeed, at every moment.

