Electronics

Low-Light Instant Camera Concepts

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis conceptual Polaroid Go camera has been designed by JK Captain as a photography solution for users seeking out a way to capture moments in a...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Floodlight-Equipped Security Cameras

The Eve Outdoor Cam has been announced ahead of CES 2022 as the brand's first outdoor security camera that will provide users with the ability to easily keep an eye on their home with some advanced features. The camera features a HomeKit-compatible design to make it friendly for consumers in...
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

Easyrig reveals STABIL Light camera support system

Swedish equipment manufacturer Easyrig has announced a new addition to the company’s range of camera support systems, the Easyrig STABIL Light. Stabil is the Swedish word for stable. Easyrig launched the original Easyrig STABIL support arm in 2019. It is a replacement upper support arm for the Cinema 3 and Vario 5 camera support systems. The company designed the STABIL to stabilize camera setups that weigh between 11 to 55 pounds. Additionally, Easyrig fixed the upper support arm. However, the STABIL is sprung, which means it can help smooth out shots when the user is walking.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Camera#The Namesake#Solution#Timer#Selfies#Polaroid
idownloadblog.com

New Apple videos show off iPhone 13 Pro camera improvements such as deeper optical zoom and better low-light sensitivity

New Apple videos highlight different aspects of iPhone videography like the new Cinematic mode and increased optical zoom range available with the iPhone 13 series. Published on Apple’s YouTube channel, the three videos focus on a different aspect of iPhone videography such as the new Cinematic mode that’s available across all models of the iPhone 13 family. Titled “Detectives,” “The Basement” and “Pavel,” these videos continue to position the iPhone 13 Pro camera as “Hollywood in your pocket”.
CELL PHONES
ephotozine.com

Low Light Technique

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. There are many different approaches to photography, but I thought I would share how I approach low light shooting. Typical subjects for me might be stage shots or night events such as the Harry Potter pictures from yesterday's blog. So let's look at the Harry Potter situation. We had the woods in darkness, illuminated by spotlights of all sorts of colours, directions and brightness levels. There was little chance to see what camera settings were being made, apart from through the viewfinder or from the monitor screen, depending upon camera. The first choice is the camera. I would go for whatever we have that we are totally familiar with, but my preference is for a DSLR as sometimes the light is so low that EVFs can be a bit iffy. However, if the EVF camera is the familiar one, then that is the choice to make. So the choice was the Pentax K-3 II. Then the lens. The obvious first thought is a fast f/1.4 lens, but that isn't always necessary as it might have to be used at f/4.5-f/5.6 anyway to get any sort of depth of field. So the choice was the SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 WR, making up for the slow speed of the lens by using ISO 6400 or more. Shooting was in JPEG, white balance was AWB as the colour of the light was all over the place and metering was centre weighted. Aperture was left at a round f/4.5 or so and the shutter speed selected by the camera. It's wise to keep an eye on the shutter speed in case it drops too low, but SR Shake Reduction) or the equivalent is amazing.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Mesh Mouses

This conceptual 'Squishy Mouse' has been designed by Matt Barnum as an ergonomic peripheral that will provide users with the ability to enjoy a more comfortable experience when spending extended periods working from home or the office. The mouse is 3D-printed with a soft mesh construction that enables it to...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Nautically Themed Metallic Lamps

The Khonsu Clock Lamp is a multifunctional decor solution for the modern home or office that would work to provide ambient illumination and more. The lamp is characterized by its nautically themed construction that is achieved using metal and features a clock section in the middle that's surrounded by an LED illuminator. The wooden block base is paired with a dedicated section for a smartphone to be positioned which will put it on display, while placing it on the wireless charging spot will have it ready for use at a moment's notice.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Design Taxi

Apple Films Stunning Mini-Movies Using iPhone’s Low Light, Zoom, Cinematic Mode

Blockbuster season is here, and Apple is riding on the wave by premiering a trio of impressive spots masquerading as films in various genres. Once again, the tech giant is billing the iPhone 13 Pro as a “Hollywood in your pocket,” this time through the camera’s Cinematic mode, 3x optical zoom, and enhanced low-light performance.
CELL PHONES
Quad-Cities Times

Open-concept spaces

After a year of living in sweatpants and business shirts, people are ready to feel put together again. Look for this trend to extend in the home. To feel a little more sophisticated, this perspective leads to a shift away from the “flow” style — open-concept floor plans and open shelves.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Activated Acoustic Mirrors

ICON.AI's SOUND MIRROR has been named three CES Innovation Awards Honoree with Audio segments for a design that introduces "the world's first form factor and a voice-activated acoustic mirror to help customers enjoy an epic sound experience." This mirror looks like a conventional mirror and combines the power of a voice-activated smart speaker to provide a seamless and supportive way for audio lovers to experience the sounds they love. The design of the SOUND MIRROR was intentionally created to blend in like any other piece of furniture, or work of art, in the home.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Palm-Sized Tattoo Printers

The Prinker M temporary tattoo device is a custom artwork solution for those seeking out a way to create their very own wearable art on their body in a noncommittal manner. The device works by being connected to a smartphone and will enable users to choose from more than 11,000 designs or create their very own to be uploaded. The unit makes use of inks that have been registered under the FDA's Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program and are water-resistant, but still capable of being washed off with soap and water.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

At-Home Hair Color Devices

Coloright and Colorsonic, a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, reinvents the hair coloring experience for consumers at home and stylists at the salon. The newest beauty-tech innovation from the L'Oréal Group introduces Colorsonic as a lightweight, handheld device that uses a mess-free process to mix hair color and apply it evenly at home. There's also Coloright, which takes the form of an AI-connected hair color system for salon stylists that uses virtual try-on technology to project desired shades and an algorithm for on-demand, customized hair color experiences—and there are more than 1,500 custom shades possibilities.
HAIR CARE
SPY

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum Has a Car Wash Style Self-Cleaning Station

ECOVACS, a company known for its legion of smart robot vacuums and mops, has announced its newest robot floor cleaner as part of CES 2022: The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. This new robot vacuum and mop duo features more automation and innovative features that make it an even more hands-free floor cleaner than before since it will not only automatically vacuum and mop, but it also empties debris, and washes, dries and refills the mop all by itself. The Deebot X1 Omni will have a list price of $1,549. Many of ECOVACS’ newer bots are both vacuums and mops and already...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Single-Handed Shortcut Keypads

The Xencelabs Quick Keys Remote is a workstation accessory for avid digital professionals and creatives alike that will provide them with a way to easily access a range of shortcuts in an efficient manner. The keyboard peripheral works by being connected to a Windows or Mac system through a USB-C connection or wirelessly when implementing an RF adapter. The unit is equipped with eight programmable buttons that have five key sets to enable a total of 40 shortcuts to be utilized.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

GE expands Cync smart light lineup, adds climate control, camera

If you’ve never heard of Cync by GE Lighting you could be forgiven. It doesn’t get the press of some other more popular brands of smart lighting. Today, GE Lighting announced several new Cync products that will expand this smart lighting platform to a full smart home ecosystem, meaning if it’s not already on your radar, it should be.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

97-Inch Flat Screen TVs

Electronics manufacturer LG has unveiled its newest lineup of OLED TV models for 2022, including the staggeringly large 97-inch G2 series. The new flatscreen display utilizes LG's next-generation OLED evo technology, which is said to deliver a substantially brighter picture and higher image quality. In addition, the 97-inch G2 series...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Stylish Triple-Device Charger Hubs

The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a power station solution for Apple product users to incorporate into their home or office space when seeking out a way to keep their various devices powered up. The hub is equipped with three dedicated sections for powering up devices including the...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Professional Media Storage Devices

OWC, the premier manufacturer of zero-emissions technology for PC and Mac, has debuted the 'OWC Atlas Series,' which includes several professional-grade media storage management devices. There are four storage devices in the Atlas series. The first model, the 'OWC Atlas S Pro,' is available now, while the other three will be released in Q2 2022.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Handmade Katana-Style Knives

The Square Tube Knife by Koss Workshop boasts a minimalist design. It is crafted from W1-7 high carbon steel and sits within an aluminum tubing. The tubing is finely finished to remove any sharp edges. Koss Workshop's Square Tube Knife is handcrafted and styled like a katana. While it boasts similarities in design to its counterpart knife, the Square Tube Knife measures only 223mm when sheathed.
BEAUTY & FASHION

