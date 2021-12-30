Automated Investment Platforms

Over the next five years, the amount of data created globally is expected to exceed 180 zettabytes. 99.5% of collected data never gets used or analyzed partly because the volume of unstructured data is increasing 35% year-over-year, leaving this data, much of it valuable, in a void. Businesses must devise solutions to streamline the collection, retention, and use of data so that it’s secure, efficient, and cost-effective. Hyperscience is an intelligent automation platform for document processing that’s centered around a human approach. By focusing both on the machine layer and human layer, the platform is able to not only introduce the efficiency of technology but also allow the technology to become more intelligent with human intervention guiding the machine learning, creating more time and capabilities both for humans and the tech. Hyperscience ensures that users are able to access machine-readable data throughout the organization to more effectively leverage their resources, adapt to changing circumstances, and accelerate digital transformation in a structured, unprecedented manner to have critical information at their fingertips.

12 DAYS AGO